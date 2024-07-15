Bid for 20 new flats at former family social club site in Sheffield
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will decide whether a block with 20 flats on the former St Cuthbert’s Family Social Club site opposite the Northern General Hospital on Horndale Road could be built.
The site has been vacant (and now overgrown) for 17 years – although it had planning consent twice without works being carried out – and it is immediately adjacent to St Cuthbert’s Church.
Applicant JEM Developments Ltd is now looking for planning permission for a new building with 20 flats, parking, landscaping and access.
Part of the proposal is to create three one-bed studios, 12 one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom flats and two three-bed flats.
The proposed development will be part four-storey (northern element of the building) and part three-storey (southern element of the building) in height and will step down in consideration of the adjacent St Cuthbert’s Church, the planning document added.
Although 20 flats are being proposed, only eight parking spaces would be provided.
The document said: “This level of parking is considered to be appropriate for the size and type of the proposed units as well as car ownership within the local area.”
Officers have until September 25 to make a decision.
