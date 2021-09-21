Better footpaths and drains at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park so music lovers can continue to enjoy Tramlines and new festival

Hillsborough Park will once again host Tramlines in July 2022 and there’s also plans for a new two-day music festival in 2023.

Council officers are planning new 4m wide footpaths and better drainage to help the grass stay resilient and say if the work isn’t carried out, the park won’t be able to cope with the increased footfall and vehicles which Tramlines brings.

A report says: “Hillsborough Park is one of Sheffield’s major event parks and there are plans to apply for Green Flag status for the park.

Sheffield Tramlines.

“Currently hosting Tramlines, the park will also host another two day event in 2023, bringing much needed income into the park.

“However, in order to ensure the site is sustainable, both for events and for community use, the footpaths and drainage in the park need improvement.

“These enhancements will also help create an active park throughout the year by improving the infrastructure for running, cycling, walking, and scooting.”

The work, costing £420,000, should be completed next year.

Hillsborough Park.

The report adds: “This should reduce event set up and take down time, enabling the park to return to normal use quicker.