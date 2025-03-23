Disabled Sheffield residents have told of their fears over government welfare cuts, amid concerns for their futures.

The Government announced this week that it will make major cuts to disability and long-term sickness benefits such as Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and Limited Capability for Work Amount.

Liz Kieran, aged 40, suffered a stroke when she was just 27 and now relies on disability benefits like PIP to survive.

The mum-of-three experiences mobility issues, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and migraines so she relies on an electric wheelchair a lot of the time. For her, PIP is a lifeline.

She said: “It means I can spend a day out with my children and not be exhausted.

“I don’t live a normal life, but it gives me some vague sense of normality.”

Mrs Kieran, who volunteers for the charity, Disability Sheffield, said that government cuts, which aim to save £5bn a year by 2030, will be “absolutely catastrophic” for disabled people in the city.

She said: “That’s my shopping. That’s my electric. It’ll be a choice between feeding my family or staying warm.”

Mrs Kieran said that what people actually need is more support to get back into work

She said: “I’ve had people say to me that they’d love to sit around all day long. Well, I’d love to do their job.

“Before my stroke, I was working 60 hours a week. I literally went from being so independent to not even being able to go to the toilet by myself. For a 20-odd-year-old woman, that is very difficult.”

Another Sheffield resident, Anne (not her real name) was told last week that her autistic daughter will no longer be receiving PIP after seven years of receiving the payment.

As part of their reforms, the government announced that the tests for PIP will become stricter from November 2026, suggesting that this is a reality many more people will soon face.

Anne, who lives in Stocksbridge, said that after a recent telephone assessment, she was told her daughter, who is in her thirties, didn’t meet the criteria for PIP, despite not being able to leave the house alone due to severe anxiety.

She said the fact that her daughter, who also has ADHD, managed to go to university a few years ago is often used against her in assessments, but this overlooks the almost daily support her family provided to make that possible.

Since then, Anne’s daughter's capabilities have declined and she cannot safely look after herself or work.

Anne said that she feels fortunate that she will be able to support her daughter financially without PIP, but it’s not the case for everyone.

She said: “It’s utterly shameful. With these cuts they’re literally taking food out of disabled people’s mouths.”

When she launched the changes to welfare, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the government was introducing the most far-reaching reforms in a generation, with £1 billion a year being invested in tailored support that can be adapted to meet people changing circumstances - including their changing health – while also scrapping the failed Work Capability Assessment.

She said: “This will mean fairness for disabled people and those with long term health conditions, but also for the taxpayers who fund it as these measures bring down the benefits bill.

“At the same time, we will ensure that our welfare system protects people. There will always be some people who cannot work because of their disability or health condition. Protecting people in need is a principle we will never compromise on.”