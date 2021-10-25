Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a total package of £6.9bn to city regions including South Yorkshire where £570 million will be spent on a range of projects.

His Autumn Budget statement is being laid out on Wednesday (October 27). The majority of the money is thought to be earmarked for the renewal of Supertram.

South Yorkshire will receive nearly £600 million in funding to improve buses, trams and roads across the county.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis said he ‘fought hard’ to get the funding and that the region deserves a ‘world class transport system’.

The £570 million will be used for improving the bus network – giving buses priority on roads, provide better vehicles, stations and stops.

It includes significant investment in electric buses and installing charging infrastructure at stations and on streets and depots across South Yorkshire to move towards a zero-emission fleet.

The money is also being used to deliver better active travel routes, so people can leave their cars at home for short journeys, by building more than 600 miles of new cycle lanes across the region.

Other parts of the plan include building and improving stations and platforms at the region’s rail stations.

Pothole repairs and major improvements to the A635 in Barnsley which aims to ease congestion and building new bus lanes and priority signalling.

It’s thought a large chunk will be used to pay for the renewal of Supertram which expires in 2024 and reports seen by council leaders shows estimated renewal costs are ‘in excess of £200 million’.

The service operates in Sheffield, Rotherham town centre and Parkgate.

Documents drafted by Sheffield City Region officers show the renewal requires a ‘commitment to a local contribution’ of around ‘20 per cent’.

It’s unclear if this contribution from the four councils will be mandatory following the funding announcement. Both Doncaster and Barnsley councils are against investing in Supertram renewal when services do not operate in their respective areas.

Mayor Jarvis said: “South Yorkshire deserves and needs a world-class transport network. I’ve fought hard to secure the transformative investment we need for South Yorkshire and repeatedly called on ministers to match my ambitions.

“That message has finally been heard by Government. The money we have secured will get South Yorkshire moving and help deliver a public transport revolution – benefitting all parts of our region and making public transport the first choice for travel.

“Passengers in South Yorkshire will benefit from faster bus services, upgraded shelters and stops, better rail stations and a massive expansion in high-quality walking and cycle routes.

“I want a stronger, greener, fairer South Yorkshire and this settlement marks a big step forward on that journey.”

Mr Sunak added: “Great cities need great transport and that is why we’re investing billions to improve connections in our city regions as we level up opportunities across the country.

“There is no reason why somebody working in the north and Midlands should have to wait several times longer for their bus or train to arrive in the morning compared with a commuter in the capital.