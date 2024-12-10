Up to 160 new homes could be built on a former Rotherham United site in Sheffield.

Plans have been submitted for the huge new housing development at the former sports ground on Bawtry Road, between Brinsworth and Tinsley.

Rotherham United announced back in 2011 that it has secured the 14-acre former Outokumpu sports site, which is just over 1km from Meadowhall, and planned to create a new academy training complex there.

Barratt Homes' outline plans for up to 160 new homes on a former sports ground on Bawtry Road, Sheffield, where Rotherham United had planned to build a new academy training complex. Picture: Barratt Homes/STEN Architecture | Barratt Homes/STEN Architecture

But those plans never materialised, and the outline planning application to Sheffield City Council by Barratt & David Wilson Homes states that the site has not been used as open space for well over a decade.

The application claims there is a ‘good supply’ of open space in the area and that this land is suitable for development to ‘deliver much needed housing, without affecting the open countryside’.

It describes the site as a ‘highly accessible location’ and says new homes there would help to maintain the existing services and facilities in the area, including public transport connections.

The application appears to address concerns raised by Sport England about the plans, saying Barratt has sought legal advice on the matter.

The advice, it adds, suggests that ‘compensation for loss of playing fields would be unlawful.... primarily because the application would not lead to the loss of playing fields’.

The application goes on to state: “It is neither feasible, nor likely, that this privately owned and abandoned site will revert to a sports use.

“There are no practical effects on the local community, local sports clubs or the availability of sports values in the city.”

The application states that the proposed development would include more than two acres of ‘amenity greenspace area, which is around 15 per cent of the total site.

It adds that it would support the employment of 556 people.

Sheffield City Council’s planning portal states that the standard expiry date for public consultation is Monday, December 30, with the target date for a decision being March 6, 2025.