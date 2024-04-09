Battlegrounds in Sheffield: wards to watch at this year’s local elections

There will be 29 seats up for grabs at next month’s election in Sheffield.

Following the 2021 local elections, the Labour Party lost the overall control (and its leader Bob Johnson) in Sheffield. Due to a local referendum held the same year, the council then proceeded to change the old system to a committee system so now parties are now working together, in front of the eyes of the public.

However, Labour are still the biggest party and are giving the leader of the council Cllr Tom Hunt (Walkley) with the Liberal Democrats being very close in numbers (currently Labour have a majority of two in the council chamber).

The lead could – however – go either way.

This could grow exponentially but at the same time, there is a possibility that the Liberal Democrats are to be the largest group at town hall for the first time since 2010.

Beauchief & Greenhill Ward

Cllr Sophie Thornton (Liberal Democrats), who is standing again this year, was only elected by a majority of 38 votes in 2021. Yes, last year Cllr Richard Shaw (Liberal Democrats) won quite comfortably (with a majority of 702 votes), this may end up a close one.

Beighton

Again, Cllr Ann Woolhouse (Liberal Democrats) only won by 42 votes in 2021 but last year her colleague Cllr Ian Horner had a majority of 581. It’s a ward to watch.

Broomhill & Sharrow Vale

Cllr Brian Holmshaw (The Green Party) had a mere majority of 77 when he was elected in 2021 – so the Labour Party were still pretty close but eventually lost the seat. The next two years, the ward became a bit of a stronghold for the Greens with Cllr Maleiki Heybe and Cllr Angela Argenzio winning, respectively. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Crookes & Crosspool

Cllr Ruth Milsom (Labour) won by a majority of 308 in 2021 but at the last two elections, there were less than 200 votes to decide between the Labour candidates and the Liberal Democrat candidates – with each party winning one since. This year, this is a seat the Liberal Democrats will be trying very hard to gain.

East Ecclesfield

This is going to be a close one. In 2021, Cllr Alan Woodcock (Liberal Democrats) only won by 20 votes against the Labour candidate and last year Cllr Rob Reiss only had a majority of 108 votes.

Graves Park

As Cllr Ian Auckland (Liberal Democrats) is standing down in this all-orange ward, the Liberal Democrats are hoping to hold his seat. However, in 2022 Cllr Steve Ayris only won by 90 votes and last year, when Cllr Mohammed Mahroof was elected, he had a majority of 247. This seat could be in great demand.

Mosborough

Cllr Tony Downing (Labour) won the election in 2021 by beating the Liberal Democrat candidate by 220 votes. Now, the other two councillors of the ward are LibDems and they will be targeting Cllr Downing’s seat to make it another all-orange ward in Sheffield.

Walkley