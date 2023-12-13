Barnsley’s tourism ‘underperforming’ as twice as many people visit Rotherham

Barnsley Council hopes to increase the number of tourists visiting the borough as data shows twice as many people visit Rotherham.

A report heard by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council‘s cabinet today (December 13) showed Barnsley secures two million tourists per year, compared to four million in Rotherham and seven million in Doncaster.

The report said Barnsley is ‘underperforming’ in terms of its visitor economy, despite a ‘very strong culture, heritage and landscape offer’.

The borough is set to receive £7.2m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which will be used to refurbish its 14 district libraries, create new green spaces and community gardens, and invest in community groups.

Barnsley Town Hall