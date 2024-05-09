Barnsley’s £1.8m YMCA refurb out to tender
Barnsley Council is seeking a contractor to complete the works inside the Blucher Street building, which will include a refurbished sports hall, kitchen, officers, toilets and workspaces.
The outside of the building will also be redeveloped, and a multi-use outdoor area will be created, with plans approved in April.
Barnsley Council was awarded £10m levelling-up cash from the government’s flagship scheme in January 2023, and said it would use the money to improve services for young people.
Barnsley’s YMCA has provided youth support for more than 250 years, and will continue to offer a safe and inclusive space in the town centre once the refurbishment is complete.
The contract includes construction, landscaping and building works, with a start date of July.
Andrea Battye, Youth Work Manager at YMCA Barnsley, said, “The planned redevelopment of YMCA’s building in the heart of Barnsley will enable YMCA and Chilypep to continue to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive space for children and young people locally. It will go a long way to securing the future of the Young People’s Wellbeing Hub ‘H.O.M.E.’ based at YMCA Barnsley.
“The renovations will help to modernise our facilities, which will reduce our environmental impact and operating costs and contribute to our long-term viability as important providers of essential youth-led services for young people in Barnsley.”
The rest of the funding will allow BMBC to build a youth zone in the town centre, create a new Northern Academy for Vocal Excellence, and a contribute to the The Civic Cultural Centre refurbishment.