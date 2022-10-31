Authorities are required by Government to review their local plans and policies at least every five years from the date of adoption, and decide if any policies need updating.

Barnsley’s local plan was adopted in January 2019 and sets out Sir Steve Houghton’s Labour council’s vision for a Barnsley of the future.

The 335-page document allocates land for 28,840 jobs, 21,546 new homes, and plans for a “vibrant and attractive town centre”.

Barnsley's local plan is set to be reviewed, five years after it was adopted by the council.

Local plans guide decisions on future development proposals and address the needs and opportunities of the area.

A report to BMBC’s cabinet states that he authority has until January 2024 to assess its policies.

The report finds the plan “fit for purpose and still achieving its objectives; therefore, no full or partial update is proposed”.

It is proposed the council will consult on a new supplementary planning document called sustainable construction and climate change adaptation.

It sets out BMBC’s expectations for developments in terms of sustainability to meet the council’s Zero 40/45 targets.

The report adds: “The toolkit notes that the latest five-year supply [of housing land] note indicates a supply of 5.6 years.

“It is of course possible that circumstances will lead to the council being short of a five-year supply at some future date, but circumstances might also change to improve the supply.