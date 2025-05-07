Barnsley’s Labour leader warns of rising challenge as Reform secures major wins nationally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Barnsley Council has expressed concern over Labour’s prospects following the party’s performance in last week’s local elections, warning that the results serve as a troubling sign for the future.

Although Barnsley did not take to the polls this year, as it is a fallow year under the borough’s thirds voting system, the borough is gearing up for its first all-out elections in 50 years next year.

The growing influence of both Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats will likely be key factors for voters to consider in the run up to the elections in May 2026.

Labour lost more than 180 councillors across the country last week, in the first major electoral test since their landslide victory in last year’s general election, highlighting a shift in voter sentiment that could spell trouble for the party in the coming years.

Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, who has led Barnsley Council for almost 30 years, acknowledged the efforts made by the current government, particularly in areas like NHS improvements and support for Ukraine.

However, he stressed that the local election results across the country last week highlighted a growing disconnect between the Labour Party and its traditional supporters.

“Despite the good work on the NHS, including consistently reducing waiting times, and the Prime Minister’s leading work on supporting Ukraine, last Thursday’s results are a worrying sign for the Labour Party,” said Sir Steve.

“These results show that the outcome of next year’s local elections will be even worse if things don’t change and the government doesn’t do more to help councils and communities in need.”

Sir Stephen explained that while large-scale capital projects take time to yield political results, there is an urgent need to focus on immediate issues like the cost-of-living crisis and the well-being of the most deprived communities.

“It’s now or never for the government to make these changes,” he added.

“Delivering support on immediate problems is pivotal if Labour wants to hold off Reform and secure a second term.”

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, made substantial gains across England in the recent elections, gaining 677 of approximately 1,600 contested seats.

The party secured control of several councils, including Doncaster, which had previously been a Labour stronghold. This surge in Reform UK’s influence has raised alarms within the Labour Party, particularly in areas like Barnsley, where Labour has long maintained a strong grip on local politics.

The results of last week’s elections have clearly made Sir Stephen reflect on Labour’s future, not just in Barnsley but across the country. He emphasised that the party needs to act quickly if it hopes to retain control in areas traditionally loyal to Labour, like Barnsley, where local voters are increasingly looking to alternatives.

While Reform UK has emerged as a rising threat to Labour, it is not the only challenge the party faces. The Liberal Democrats also made significant strides, securing control of key councils like Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Shropshire. The Lib Dems gained more than 160 new seats, mainly from the Conservatives, and now hold a prominent position in Devon, Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.

Labour’s losses are a sign that the party must quickly re-evaluate its approach if it hopes to remain a dominant force in local politics. Sir Stephen’s comments underscore the urgency of addressing voter concerns, especially in traditionally Labour areas like Barnsley.

With increased competition from Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats, Labour faces an uphill battle to maintain its influence as the political landscape continues to shift.