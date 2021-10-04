Barnsley’s Cooper Gallery to host Tracey Emin and David Hockney works

Barnsley’s Cooper Gallery is set to host a number of works by the “superstars of the art world”, including Tracey Emin and David Hockney.

The free exhibition “Pushing paper: contemporary drawing from 1970 to now” opened on Saturday, October 2, and will run for four months.

It is the British Museum’s first ever collaborative co-curated exhibition, with Barnsley Museums one of four locations for the tour of these artworks across the United Kingdom.

The Cooper Gallery will be the last location in England, before the tour heads to its final destination in Orkney.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, Barnsley Council’s cabinet member for Culture, said: “These are works by the superstars of the art world and we are absolutely delighted to have secured this exhibition, thanks to the British Museum’s National Programme.

“This exhibition is the only time that people will be able to see these drawings in one place so it’s a complete one-off and real coup for Barnsley and Yorkshire.

“If you’re an art aficionado then we think you will love this collection and if you have never set foot in a gallery, then this is the perfect time to change that.

“The fact an exhibition of international calibre is coming to Barnsley shows where we now are on the global stage when it comes to attracting and providing first class tourism experiences for the people of the borough, the county and the country.”

Maria Bojanowska, head of national programmes at the British Museum, said: “We are delighted to see these works touring the country in a select number of venues that perfectly complement this unique and engaging collection.