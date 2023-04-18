News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
10 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
57 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Barnsley voters urged to ensure they have correct ID for May’s election as councillor slams rules as ‘attack on working class’

Voters in Barnsley are being urged to make sure they have the correct ID in place for May’s local elections.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST

This May, for the first time, voters will need to show photo ID to vote at a polling station, which is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act.

Eligible Barnsley voters will take to the polls on May 4 to select their local councillor for the next four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Local elections 2023: Key seats to watch in Barnsley
Most Popular
Voters in Barnsley are being urged to make sure they have the correct ID in place for May’s local elections.Voters in Barnsley are being urged to make sure they have the correct ID in place for May’s local elections.
Voters in Barnsley are being urged to make sure they have the correct ID in place for May’s local elections.

Residents can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Barnsley cabinet member previously slammed the rules as an ‘attack on the working class’.

During a meeting in March, Councillor James Higginbottom said that it was a “sad state of affairs” and slammed the rule change “shameful”.

“As a point of principle in a democracy, we should be focusing on making it easier for people to access their right to vote,” Coun Higginbottom told the meeting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That is a shameful state of affairs, and the fact that this Conservative government bringing this in in a clear attack on working class communities in an attempt to disenfranchise them is shameful.”

Sarah Norman, electoral registration officer for Barnsley Council, said: “Don’t lose your chance to have your say at elections in May.

“You can contact our Electoral Services by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 01226 77 30 70.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can apply for free ID at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to your local authority.

Related topics:BarnsleyResidentsUK GovernmentBarnsley Council