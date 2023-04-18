This May, for the first time, voters will need to show photo ID to vote at a polling station, which is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act.
Eligible Barnsley voters will take to the polls on May 4 to select their local councillor for the next four years.
Residents can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.
A Barnsley cabinet member previously slammed the rules as an ‘attack on the working class’.
During a meeting in March, Councillor James Higginbottom said that it was a “sad state of affairs” and slammed the rule change “shameful”.
“As a point of principle in a democracy, we should be focusing on making it easier for people to access their right to vote,” Coun Higginbottom told the meeting.
“That is a shameful state of affairs, and the fact that this Conservative government bringing this in in a clear attack on working class communities in an attempt to disenfranchise them is shameful.”
Sarah Norman, electoral registration officer for Barnsley Council, said: “Don’t lose your chance to have your say at elections in May.
“You can contact our Electoral Services by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 01226 77 30 70.”
You can apply for free ID at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to your local authority.