Voters in Barnsley are being urged to make sure they have the correct ID in place for May’s local elections.

This May, for the first time, voters will need to show photo ID to vote at a polling station, which is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act.

Eligible Barnsley voters will take to the polls on May 4 to select their local councillor for the next four years.

Residents can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

A Barnsley cabinet member previously slammed the rules as an ‘attack on the working class’.

During a meeting in March, Councillor James Higginbottom said that it was a “sad state of affairs” and slammed the rule change “shameful”.

“As a point of principle in a democracy, we should be focusing on making it easier for people to access their right to vote,” Coun Higginbottom told the meeting.

“That is a shameful state of affairs, and the fact that this Conservative government bringing this in in a clear attack on working class communities in an attempt to disenfranchise them is shameful.”

Sarah Norman, electoral registration officer for Barnsley Council, said: “Don’t lose your chance to have your say at elections in May.

“You can contact our Electoral Services by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 01226 77 30 70.”

