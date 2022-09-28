Barnsley underpass to be pedestrianised despite objections

It is proposed to close the underpass between Mill Lane and Station Road / WoolleyColliery Road, so that the number 93 bus does not face delays due to parked cars.

Motor vehicles will be prohibited from using the underpass linking Mill Lane to Church Street.

Three objections were lodged by residents, all stating safety concerns around the Mill Lane junction.

Motor vehicles will be prohibited from using the underpass linking Mill Lane to Church Street, in a bid to "provide a safer route between platforms for pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable users."

One objector stated that the road closure will cause people to use Sackup Lane to access Darton Lane and onto Mill Lane.

However, the head of highways and engineering at Barnsley Council say that the proposal to reduce the carriageway width should lower speed, and improve visibility.

“Vehicles will not be forced to use Sackup Lane – they will use the Station Road junction near the bridge,” states the report.