Barnsley underpass to be pedestrianised despite objections
Members of Barnsley Council’s cabinet are set to overrule objections to a new scheme to close a single-track underpass to vehicles.
It is proposed to close the underpass between Mill Lane and Station Road / WoolleyColliery Road, so that the number 93 bus does not face delays due to parked cars.
Motor vehicles will be prohibited from using the underpass linking Mill Lane to Church Street.
Three objections were lodged by residents, all stating safety concerns around the Mill Lane junction.
One objector stated that the road closure will cause people to use Sackup Lane to access Darton Lane and onto Mill Lane.
However, the head of highways and engineering at Barnsley Council say that the proposal to reduce the carriageway width should lower speed, and improve visibility.
“Vehicles will not be forced to use Sackup Lane – they will use the Station Road junction near the bridge,” states the report.
The proposal is recommended for approval at the next cabinet meeting on October 5.