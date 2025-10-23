Barnsley to gather for Remembrance Sunday service at Town Hall

Barnsley residents are being invited to join this year’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations, with a service taking place at the Town Hall war memorial on Sunday November 9 at 11am.

The annual event will see the community fall silent to honour those who lost their lives in conflict and to recognise the contribution of serving personnel, veterans and their families. A parade will follow the service through the town centre.

People wishing to lay a wreath are asked to register with the Mayor’s Office by Wednesday November 5. Organisers say unregistered wreaths can still be placed at the end of the ceremony.

A series of road closures will be in place to support the event. From 7am to 1.30pm, Church Street, St Mary’s Gate, Sadler Street and Royal Street will be closed to traffic. Further restrictions will apply between 10am and midday on Shambles Street, The Arcade, St Mary’s Place, Regent Street South, Eldon Street, Midland Street, Cheapside, Mayday Green, Queen Street, Peel Square, Market Hill, Market Street and New Street.

Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor David James Leech, described Remembrance Sunday as “a deeply significant occasion”, saying the service was an opportunity to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who served.

A short Armistice Day service will also take place at the war memorial on Tuesday November 11 at 11am. Road closures will apply between 10.20am and midday on Church Street, St Mary’s Gate, Sadler Gate, Royal Street and the top of Regent Street, where traffic will be diverted along Eastgate.

The Armistice event will include wreath laying by local college, school and nursery children. Schools and nurseries wishing to take part are asked to register with the Mayor’s Office in advance.