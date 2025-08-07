Barnsley to gain £8m under council funding reforms after years of cuts

Barnsley Council is set to receive an £8 million increase in government funding this year as part of proposed reforms to the way local authorities are funded, which could see further improvements in services after more than a decade of austerity.

The boost follows the government’s Fair Funding Review, which aims to change how central funding is allocated by taking greater account of local need and each council’s ability to raise money through council tax. The new approach is expected to benefit northern councils like Barnsley, which have long argued that the current system has unfairly favoured more affluent areas in the south.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE said the new model is the result of years of lobbying and represents a step towards a more balanced funding system.

“For 15 years, Barnsley and most northern councils have been at the wrong end of a financial system created by the previous government, which took money away from northern councils and directed it to the south,” he said.

“It’s estimated that Barnsley has lost over £1 billion over the last 12 years. An improved grant position is very welcome.

“It doesn’t solve all the issues we’re facing, but it does mean that we have one-off monies to spend in areas that we’ve had to cut, such as looking after our streets and open spaces. “

The £8 million increase includes a one-off recovery grant worth more than inflation. While it does not make up for all past losses, the improved funding position means the council has been able to commit to new investment in public services. This includes funding for improvements to parks and green spaces, school uniform support for families, and free bus travel for under-18s.

The proposed reforms are designed to allocate funding more fairly by weighing up the level of need in each area against the amount councils can raise locally. The government has said councils will continue to keep all the council tax they raise, but the new formula will better account for the challenges faced by areas with lower property values and higher demand for services.

The changes will be phased in over three years, and the government is considering a “funding floor” to prevent any council from facing a steep drop in income. More detailed allocations are expected to be confirmed in the provisional Local Government Finance Settlement later this year.

Sir Steve said Barnsley’s strong financial management meant it was in a better position than many to take advantage of the changes.

“The reason we’re able to do this is because we’re a well-managed and well-run, financially sound council. Some councils will have to use this grant to avoid going bankrupt.

“This is not the case in Barnsley, and we are pleased to be able to invest in our people and our communities because they deserve it after so many years of cuts.”