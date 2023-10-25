News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley to back South Yorkshire mayor’s bid for police powers

Barnsley Council is set to back the South Yorkshire mayor's bid to transfer the powers of the top police chief into the mayoral role.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Oliver Coppard, mayor of the South Yorkshire Combined Authority, is to seek approval for the formal transfer of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) next year.

If agreed, the functions of the PCC would be integrated into the mayor’s role and it’s claimed it would ‘better align’ the work of the police and local authorities.

Current PCC Dr Alan Billings, whose term of office ends in May 2024, supports the proposals.

Oliver CoppardOliver Coppard
Oliver Coppard

If agreed, the role of Police and Crime Commissioner would be abolished in May 2024, and a mayoral election will be triggered.

Before a legal agreement can be reached in Parliament, all four local authorities in South Yorkshire must agree with the proposal.

Barnsley Council is set to give its consent for the changes at its next cabinet meeting on November 1.

