Barnsley to back South Yorkshire mayor’s bid for police powers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oliver Coppard, mayor of the South Yorkshire Combined Authority, is to seek approval for the formal transfer of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) next year.
If agreed, the functions of the PCC would be integrated into the mayor’s role and it’s claimed it would ‘better align’ the work of the police and local authorities.
Current PCC Dr Alan Billings, whose term of office ends in May 2024, supports the proposals.
If agreed, the role of Police and Crime Commissioner would be abolished in May 2024, and a mayoral election will be triggered.
Before a legal agreement can be reached in Parliament, all four local authorities in South Yorkshire must agree with the proposal.
Barnsley Council is set to give its consent for the changes at its next cabinet meeting on November 1.