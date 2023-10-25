Barnsley Council is set to back the South Yorkshire mayor’s bid to transfer the powers of the top police chief into the mayoral role.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Coppard, mayor of the South Yorkshire Combined Authority, is to seek approval for the formal transfer of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) next year.

If agreed, the functions of the PCC would be integrated into the mayor’s role and it’s claimed it would ‘better align’ the work of the police and local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current PCC Dr Alan Billings, whose term of office ends in May 2024, supports the proposals.

Oliver Coppard

If agreed, the role of Police and Crime Commissioner would be abolished in May 2024, and a mayoral election will be triggered.

Before a legal agreement can be reached in Parliament, all four local authorities in South Yorkshire must agree with the proposal.