Barnsley taxi fare increase to be decided after public have their say

The Hackney Carriage Association submitted a request to Barnsley Council’s licensing department to increase the base rate by 40p to bring hackney carriage fares in line with private hire charges.

The association says the price hike would help towards the “significant rise” in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

This would mean that the first mile of a journey would increase from £3.80 to £4.20.

Town Hall.

The council’s general licensing regulatory board opened a public consultation on the matter, after asking drivers to submit evidence of rising costs.

Six responses were received, two in support of the increase and four objecting.

Rob Taylor, secretary of the Barnsley Hackney Carriage Association said in a document: “Fuel has been on a rollercoaster over the last two years and now stands at £1.36 per litre, a big increase from £1.12 pre pandemic equating to over £1.08 per gallon more.

“Insurance for Public Hire Vehicles have risen by over 12 per cent in the last year alone.

Documents submitted by Shaun Jeffers, chairman of Barnsley Hackney Carriage Association, said that some drivers are earning less than minimum wage.

“Barnsley councillors are asking for proof that our costs have increased when it is plainly obvious that they have,” the documents state.

However, four objections to the rise were received from members of the public.

One response branded the increase “greedy money grabbing,” adding: “Taxis in Barnsley ranks are incredibly unreliable, expensive and increasing faresfurther would hurt those reliant on them.”

Another added: “While I appreciate the costs of operating a Hackney Carriage taxi in Barnsley have increased, I also believe we need to consider the passenger impact of the increase, in addition to the perception that taxi fares are expensive and becoming unaffordable.”

Two respondents supported the rise, with one writing: “These guys have been hit by fuel rises, insurance rises, inflation rises and no work due to covid.”

Another added: ” Sensible tariff increase that will improve traveller safety and ease noise caused by revellers.”