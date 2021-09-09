Barnsley taxi fare increase on hold until drivers submit evidence of rising costs

The Hackney Carriage Association submitted a request to Barnsley Council’s licensing department to increase the base rate by 40p to bring hackney carriage fares in line with private hire charges.

The association says the price hike would help towards the “significant rise” in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

This would mean that the first mile of a journey would increase from £3.80 to £4.20.

Barnsley Town Hall.

Cabbies have also called for evening fares to begin at 8pm rather than 11pm, to encourage drivers to work unsociable hours, and the “super rate” to begin at 1am, instead of 3am.

The council’s general licensing regulatory board were set to make decision to send the matter to public consultation, but voted to wait until evidence of rising costs was submitted.

Councillor Kevin Osborne told the meeting that fares had last increased in September 2019, and that the cost of diesel had risen by “pence” since then.

“I don’t really see any evidence, apart from them quoting a significant rise in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

“The flag fare will be increased by 10.52 per cent. I did a quick check, just to see what the fuel price of diesel vehicles were back in September 2019 – and they were 131.97. Today that stands at 136.68.”

Councillor Margaret Bruff told the meeting: “There’s a lot of businesses [that have] really, really struggled over the last few years and continue to struggle.

“There’s a lot of people struggling because they’ve lost their jobs.