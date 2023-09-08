News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Barnsley social workers see drop in caseloads following inspection

Social workers at Barnsley Council’s children’s services department have seen a drop in their caseloads, following an Ofsted inspection earlier this year.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In March, the council was told by Ofsted that it needs to improve its service for youngsters leaving care, noting that it had been ‘weakened’ by ‘workforce challenges and workload pressures’.

Barnsley Council implemented a plan to improve its care leavers service in November, which included a one-off investment of £6.5m, and £2.5m funding per year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the assessment team have now seen their average caseload reduced by 54 per cent – from 37 in June 2022, to 17 in March 2023, according to a report into the service.

Most Popular
Barnsley Town HallBarnsley Town Hall
Barnsley Town Hall

“We know that there is more work to do, as caseload levels still fluctuate due to demand and social care teams still find it difficult to recruit experienced social workers. However, since June 22, caseloads have reduced,” adds the report.

“Our recruitment and retention strategy includes a rolling advert for social workers (our hardest to recruit group), alongside targeted recruitment adverts and a dedicated recruitment officer to support our activities. We know that our agency numbers are still high at 22 per cent.

“We are showing positive changes with fifteen agency workers transferring to permanent posts across the service. Our retention rates of case-holding social workers have improved and absence levels have reduced or maintained across the service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BMBC has also set a maximum of 20 children for experienced social workers and 14 children for newly qualified social workers.

The council is currently looking for properties to expand its social care provision, including accommodation for those aged sixteen plus, and specialist residential care.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilOfstedBarnsley