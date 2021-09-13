Barnsley shop faces license review after allegedly selling booze to 13 year old

Police received a tip-off that staff at Lifestyle Express, on Rowland Road, Gawber, had sold alcohol to under 18s in April, and sent under-age volunteers to buy booze.

They were sold two bottles of cider during the operation in June, and a second sting was carried out in July, in which under-age volunteers bought alcopops.

According to licensing documents, the shop also failed test purchases in 2014, and 2015, but passed in 2017 and 2019.

The shop.

Police received a further complaint in late July that a 13 year old girl had fallen ill after drinking alcohol purchased from the shop.

A witness statement alleges that the teenager was sold a bottle of schnapps on July 21, and was “violently sick” throughout the night, after drinking on playing fields off Wood View Lane.

The shop was served with a prohibition notice in August, after a health and safety officer found that parts of the floor were “in a state of collapse in the off licence area,” and that “the area of flooring below the off license sales area was largely unsupported and could fall at any time.”

South Yorkshire Police has now called on Barnsley Council’s licensing sub-committee to review shop’s licence at a hearing on September 24.