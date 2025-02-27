Barnsley secures almost £4m to help residents back to work

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is set to receive almost £4m funding to help out of work residents find sustainable jobs.

The funding, part of a new initiative called “Pathways to Work,” will focus on tackling the issue of economic inactivity in the borough and across South Yorkshire.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has agreed to support Barnsley with £1.705 million for the Economic Inactivity Trailblazer program over the next year, and a further £2 million for the Connect to Work program over the next three years. These programs will provide tailored support to help residents overcome barriers to employment, particularly those with health issues or other challenges that have kept them out of the job market.

The Pathways to Work initiative will offer personalised support to help 2,200 residents build skills, address personal barriers, and secure long-term employment. This will be achieved through one-on-one assistance and creating job opportunities informed by the needs of local employers. The council will also work with businesses in the area to ensure that job roles are available for those who are being supported back into the workforce.

Barnsley Council has pledged to make 10 per cent of suitable job vacancies available to residents involved in the program.

While the initial funding only covers the first year of the program, Barnsley Council is working with SYMCA and the government to secure more funding for the remaining three years of the initiative to ensure it has a lasting impact.

This project is part of a wider government plan to reduce economic inactivity across the country, with the ultimate goal of boosting employment and creating a more inclusive workforce.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We’re committed to developing an inclusive and thriving economy in Barnsley that benefits everyone. By creating better Pathways to Work and offering personalized support, more people will be able to benefit from good employment in the borough.

“I welcome the proposals to provide tailored support, so that people can find options that will suit their needs and circumstances. The innovative approach to Pathways to Work has enabled opportunities for new government funding, that will support young people and adults who require flexible approaches to benefit from the possibilities in Barnsley.”