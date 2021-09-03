Barnsley residents welcome parking restriction plan for residential streets near hospital

Councillor Phillip Lofts, who represents the Old Town ward, says the scheme has the “full agreement” of residents.

If approved, seven roads will be subject to a traffic regulation order preventing “indiscriminate and careless parking”.

“No waiting at any time” restrictions will be imposed along the full length of the south western side of Warner Road, and at the junctions of Pennine Way, Cotswold Close, Hambleton Close, Mendip Close, Grampian Close and Malvern Close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site.

Councillor Lofts says that residents are “all very pleased”, but there is still more work to be done to reduce traffic in the area.

“We’re hoping to try and dissuade people from parking on residential streets, and using their cars to get to the hospital,” said Coun Lofts.

Coun Lofts added that there are also concerns around the amount of emissions from vehicles polluting the air, in an area with two primary schools and a hospital.

“We have, in Barnsley, declared a climate emergency. The hospital draws traffic in, and we haven’t really addressed the issue of the noxious gases around the hospital.

“I do hope in the near future, that the cabinet, really address that issue.”