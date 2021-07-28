Barnsley residents ‘kept awake at night by HGVs’

Residents raised their concerns during a meeting of Little Houghton Parish Council on July 27.

One resident told the meeting that the number of HGVs passing through Middlecliffe had increased, as well as the “amount of racket that’s going on all night long.

“We’ve got HGVs banging over the chicanes, we’ve got noisy cars coming down here as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Town Hall.

“We want some support to find out what we can do about it – can we divert the HVGs from coming through the village? They’re coming from Great Houghton, and using the bypass from Hemsworth.”

Councillor Kevin Osborne, who represents the Darfield Ward at BMBC, said: “I think one of the issues is that we are a cut-through, especially at that time in the morning.

“I think the only way to address it is to find out who is doing the journeys, and approach the transport manager or the company who does it.

“We did have a problem with vehicles coming through lost on the way to ASOS, we contacted them and XPO logistics and they financed a sign.

“There will be a consultation for everyone in Middlecliffe and Billingley on the future of the chicanes, including options for what alternatives there might be.”