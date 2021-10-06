Barnsley residents asked views on traffic calming chicanes

Darfield Councillor Kevin Osborne says the chicanes were installed on Rotherham Road following a fatal accident in the 1990s – but now residents say they are being distrubed by HGVs from nearby warehouses driving over them.

Three Darfield councillors – Kevin Osborne, Trevor Smith and Pauline Markham have launched a consultation to ask residents if they would like to see the chicanes removed.

“They were placed in for the right reasons in the 90’s, following a tragic accident after two pedestrians died,” said Coun Osborne.

The road.

“Since then, we’ve seen great development in the area, and an increase of traffic volume through the village.

“What hasn’t improved is the traffic from Middlecliffe causing a bottleneck.

“This is at consultation stage only, no public funds have been spent. Once we’ve got a better idea of what people want, we can approach the council to ask what’s available.”