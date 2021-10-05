Barnsley residents asked for views on proposed taxi fare increases

Members of Barnsley Council’s general licensing regulatory board voted to allow the increase to go to public consultation for 14 days.

The Hackney Carriage Association requested an increase of 40p for the first mile, to bring hackney carriage fares in line with private hire charges.

The association says the price hike would help towards the “significant rise” in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

Town Hall.

This would mean that the first mile of a journey would increase from £3.80 to £4.20.

The council’s general licensing regulatory board were set to make decision to send the matter to public consultation, but voted to wait until evidence of rising costs was submitted at their meeting on September 8.

Documents submitted by Shaun Jeffers, chairman of Barnsley Hackney Carriage Association, said that some drivers are earning less than minimum wage.

“Barnsley councillors are asking for proof that our costs have increased when it is plainly obvious that they have,” the documents state.

Councillor Kevin Osborne, who sits on the licensing regulatory board, said that the cost of fuel has risen by around five percent, adding: “[Hackney carriage driver] are ambassadors for our town.

“They need support, but I don’t want them to price themselves out.”

Coun Osborne added that he had concerns about Barnsley’s night-time economy, as cabbies have also requested to begin evening fares earlier.

If approved, evening fares will begin at 8pm rather than 11pm, to encourage drivers to work unsociable hours.

Councillor Osborne said he is concerned that the night-time economy would suffer if people leave town early.

The consultation is available on Barnsley Council’s website: https://barnsleycouncil.smartconsultations.co.uk/consultations/66