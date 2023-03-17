Barnsley ‘overlooked’ in government’s spring budget says council leader

Barnsley has been ‘overlooked’ in the government’s spring budget, says the leader of the the council.

The Chancellor announced that a further £211 million will be available for 16 regeneration projects across England under its flagship levelling-up fund – but Barnsley was not selected.

Barnsley Council was snubbed during the first round of funding, but received £10.2m in the second round to bolster services for youngsters.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said the announcement is a ‘big blow’ for the borough

A second bid, to transform Elsecar Heritage Centre into a tourist destination, was not awarded any funding in either round.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said the announcement is a ‘big blow’ for the borough, and that the authority does prioritise spending on its residents.

Coun Houghton said: “Despite the evident need in Barnsley, our close work with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and proposing high-quality projects for Government investment, we have been overlooked.

“It’s a big blow for Barnsley, especially considering the emphasis on the budget supposing to spread the benefits of economic growth everywhere.

“It’s not clear now how places like Barnsley can benefit from further capital funding under this Government.

“We know that they’re aware of our ambitions for an inclusive economy and opportunities to capitalise on the potential growth that Barnsley presents, so it’s doubly disappointing to not be involved in any pilot activity.

“As we have seen before, the retention of business rates models will mean that prosperous areas will have more money for vital public services.

“Areas like our borough will see their services reduced and the gap between rich and poor will become even wider.

“If the Government were serious about addressing inequalities, this budget would be focused on providing equal access and resource of public services to our residents. Instead, it will widen the gap even further.

“The Government might not prioritise supporting the people of Barnsley, but the council most definitely does.