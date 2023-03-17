News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
31 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Barnsley ‘overlooked’ in government’s spring budget says council leader

Barnsley has been ‘overlooked’ in the government’s spring budget, says the leader of the the council.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT

The Chancellor announced that a further £211 million will be available for 16 regeneration projects across England under its flagship levelling-up fund – but Barnsley was not selected.

Read More
Levelling Up: Barnsley Council wins £10m bid for new activity park, Civic projec...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnsley Council was snubbed during the first round of funding, but received £10.2m in the second round to bolster services for youngsters.

Most Popular
Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said the announcement is a ‘big blow’ for the borough
Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said the announcement is a ‘big blow’ for the borough
Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said the announcement is a ‘big blow’ for the borough

A second bid, to transform Elsecar Heritage Centre into a tourist destination, was not awarded any funding in either round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said the announcement is a ‘big blow’ for the borough, and that the authority does prioritise spending on its residents.

Coun Houghton said: “Despite the evident need in Barnsley, our close work with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and proposing high-quality projects for Government investment, we have been overlooked.

“It’s a big blow for Barnsley, especially considering the emphasis on the budget supposing to spread the benefits of economic growth everywhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s not clear now how places like Barnsley can benefit from further capital funding under this Government.

“We know that they’re aware of our ambitions for an inclusive economy and opportunities to capitalise on the potential growth that Barnsley presents, so it’s doubly disappointing to not be involved in any pilot activity.

“As we have seen before, the retention of business rates models will mean that prosperous areas will have more money for vital public services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Areas like our borough will see their services reduced and the gap between rich and poor will become even wider.

“If the Government were serious about addressing inequalities, this budget would be focused on providing equal access and resource of public services to our residents. Instead, it will widen the gap even further.

“The Government might not prioritise supporting the people of Barnsley, but the council most definitely does.

“We remain driven to address gaps in quality of life, prosperity and well-being for our residents, communities, and businesses.”

BarnsleyEnglandBarnsley CouncilGovernmentHousing