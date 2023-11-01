Barnsley MP says 700 Safestyle job losses are ‘devastating’ and calls for answers

A Barnsley MP has called for answers over ‘devastating’ job losses at Wombwell’s Safestyle UK factory.

Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, was outside the window and door firm’s factory in Wombwell when the job losses at were announced.

The company went into administration on Monday, October 30, resulting in the loss of almost 700 jobs.

A public notice from administrators Interpath Advisory on Friday stated Safestyle UK had suspended share trading after failing to find a buyer.

Safestyle

The Bradford-based business has a manufacturing site in Wombwell and 42 branches and depots across the country.

Administrators say the company faced challenges including high-cost inflation, ongoing economic uncertainty and fragile consumer confidence.

These pressures have been exacerbated by an unseasonally warm September, which has ‘dampened customer demand.’

A spokesperson for Interpath Advisory added that the group had ‘explored a range of options’, but a ‘solvent solution was unable to be found, and the directors took the difficult decision to seek the appointment of administrators’.

Stephanie Peacock said that the job losses are ‘devastating’, and called for answers about how they were communicated with staff.

“The announcement of hundreds of job losses at SafeStyle in Barnsley is devastating news for all affected and the wider community,” she said.

“I am absolutely appalled by the way that SafeStyle have handled this situation. There is no excuse to tell workers in the car park in the rain that they have lost their jobs.

“SafeStyle have serious questions to answer both on how the situation has arisen and how the news was communicated.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this, and please do get in contact with my office if you need support. I will do everything that I can to help.”

Councillor Kevin Osborne, who represents the Darfield ward, added: ” This is devastating for our community, as many Darfield residents worked there.

“GMB Union were on site to support workers and to rightly ask ‘Where’s the money gone? ‘.

“Many residents have been in touch with me over the weekend with their thoughts on this, especially on the manner in which they were told to down tools on Friday by text.

“Following the revelation that the company has gone into administration, I immediately visited Wombwell Jobcentre to ensure they have plans in place to support those in need during this difficult time.

“My thoughts are also with those customers who have paid upfront for windows that may or may not get fitted.

“This is terrible news at any time but just a few weeks from Christmas makes it a bitter pill to swallow.”

Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory, said: “These are really challenging times for companies across the home improvement market. After seeing strong sales during the Covid lockdown periods, many companies are seeing trading being impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and soaring costs.

“Unfortunately for Safestyle, and despite the tireless efforts of the management team over recent months, these challenges have proven too difficult to overcome.

“This will be particularly devastating for the Company’s employees, as well as the many self-employed contractors who worked on behalf of the Company.