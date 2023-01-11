Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis defends accepting £100,000 donations from MPM Connect Ltd

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, has defended accepting a total of £100,000 in donations from a little-known firm.

A Sky News investigation revealed that Mr Jarvis was one of three Labour MPs to have received a total of £345,217 from MPM Connect Ltd in the past two years.

Mr Jarvis’ office said there had been no wrongdoing from any party involved, and that Mr Jarvis has followed the rules, and supports the transparency of information around donations to MPs.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper received £184,317 from MPM Connect, while Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis received £100,000 from the firm and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting received £60,900, reports Sky News.

Mr Jarvis told the local democracy reporting service: “The money generously donated during the three years of this Parliament is used to support the running of my offices in Barnsley and Westminster.

“It helps to provide additional staff capacity so I can deliver the best possible service to my Barnsley Central constituents as well as supporting local campaign activity. It also means I can support a range of charitable and good causes.

“We don’t have – rightly in my view – state sponsored funding of political parties in this country, which means that all politicians need to raise money to support their work and campaigns.

“Any contributions I’ve received have been fully registered with the House of Commons authorities, very strictly in accordance with both the letter and the spirit of the rules.

