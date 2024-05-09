Barnsley MP brands government immigration policy ‘extortionately expensive gimmick’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Barnsley MP has slammed the government’s immigration policy, branding it an ‘extortionately expensive gimmick’ during a debate in the House of Commons.

Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central, told the debate on May 7 that the backlog of asylum claims yet to be processed is ‘certainly not being tackled’, and accused the government of downgrading the pay and seniority of asylum decision-makers, leading to 56,000 asylum seekers being stuck in hotels at a cost of £8m per day.

The Government says its plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda will deter people from crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of May 1, 8,278 people had crossed the Channel in 2024, which is more than the total for the same period in either 2023 or 2022.

Dan Jarvis

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in January that the asylum backlog had been cleared.

However, he was referring to long-standing ‘legacy backlog’ cases which the government had pledged to clear by the end of 2023.

As of 14 April 2024, there were 2,377 legacy backlog cases still to be resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in for Labour’s shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock, Mr Jarvis called on the government to ‘face up to their failing policies’, which has left the asylum system ‘in chaos’.

He said: “The Prime Minister has failed to deliver on his pledge to stop the boats and the numbers are going up, not down. The public’s patience is wearing thin, and they see right through the Government’s rhetoric.”

Tom Pursglove, Minister for Legal Migration and the Border, defended the government’s Rwanda policy, telling the debate that it would ‘dramatically bring down that £8 million a day spend’, once operational.

He added that the government will also increase the number of court staff, hearing rooms and judicial capacity, in a bid to speed up the process of asylum applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The judiciary has identified and trained about 150 experienced first-tier tribunal judges to sit in the upper tribunal to hear Illegal Migration Act appeals.

“The additional judges, if deployed, could provide more than 5,000 additional sitting days,” he added.