For the 63 seats on Barnsley Council, the number of candidates standing for election in May are:

Labour 21

Liberal Democrats 21

Conservatives 21

Greens 9

Reform 10

Yorkshire Party 2

English Democrats 2

Social Democratic Party 1

Trade Union and Socialist Coalition 4

Independent 4

For a majority, 32 seats are needed, and Labour currently holds 48 seats, Lib Dems hold 10, Conservatives hold two, Independents hold two, and Reform UK has one.

Barnsley residents are set to take to the polls on May 2, to select their ward councillor.

In May 2021, Labour retained overall control of the council, but was investigated by The Association of Electoral Administrators for not counting more than 1,000 postal votes for the Royston Ward,

As a result, it is understood that the count will now take place the day after the polls close, rather than a traditional overnight count.

In May 2022, Labour retained overall control of the council, but lost three seats. In December 2022, Conservative councillor for Rockingham ward David White defected to Reform UK.

In Barnsley, there are 21 electoral wards, each represented by three councillors.

These are the parties hoping to secure a seat this year.

Central

Catherine Teresa Rogerson – Liberal Democrats

Christopher Michael Scarfe – Green Party

Nicola Sumner – Labour Party

Adrian Thompson – Conservative

Cudworth

Mark J Brook – Conservative

Steve Houghton – Labour Party

Kabir Nepal – Green Party

Elizabeth Kate Waters -Liberal Democrats

Darfield

Simon Richard Hulme – Liberal Democrats

Scott Andrew McKenzie – Reform UK

Kevin John Howard Osborne – Labour

Ian White – Conservative

Darton East

Aiden Ian Benoit – Reform

Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party

Gillian Ruth Millner – Conservative

Leyla Nayeri – Liberal Democrats

Teresa Ann Wilcockson – Labour Party

Darton West

Kevin Bennett – Liberal Democrats

Alice Cave – Labour

Bee D’abeille Lokkit – Conservative

Trevor Anthony Mayne – Green

Shaun Kenneth Turner – Reform

Dearne North

Wendy Ann Cain – Labour

Brian John Evans – Liberal Democrats

Maxine Spencer – English Democrats

Mike Toon – Conservative

Dearne South

Linda Fielding – Liberal Democrats

David Alan Jarvis – Social Democratic Party

Deborah Jane Pearson – Labour Party

Janus Polenceusz – English Democrats

Elaine Weems – Conservative

Dodworth

Steven John Burkinshaw – Conservative

Ian Hague-Brown – Labour

Chris Wray – Liberal Democrats

Hoyland Milton

Michael James Davies – Reform

Tom Heyes – Green

Glenn Lawrence – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Millner – Conservative

Mick Stowe – Labour

Angela Ruth Waller – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Kingstone

Steve Bullcock – Liberal Democrats

Peter Gordon Giles – Green

Liam James Hardcastle – Reform

Roger Haw – Conservative

Tracey-Ann Holland – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Simon John Jordan Williamson – Labour

Monk Bretton

Steven Green – Labour

Susan Mary Rose – Liberal Democrats

Rachel Jane Stewart – Independent

Alex Wilkinson – Conservative

North East

Raymond Archer – Independent

Samantha Bullcock – Liberal Democrats

Dorothy Coates – Labour

Tony Devoy – Yorkshire

Samuel Wilkinson – Conservative

Old Town

Steve Dangerfield – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Phil Lofts – Labour Party

Gillian Margaret Nixon – Green

Patrick Dimelow Smith – Liberal Democrats

Clive Watkinson – Conservative

Penistone East

Peter Millar – Conservative

Kate Helen Raynor – Green

John Roberts – Labour

Andy Waters – Liberal Democrats

Penistone West

Roy Garratt – Conservative

Mandy Lowe Flello – Liberal Democrats

Frances Nixon – Labour and Co-operative Party

Richard Thomas James Trotman – Green

David Wood – Reform

Rockingham

Sherry Holling – Labour

Jaz Holt – Independent

Robert Lomas – Reform

Sue Waters – Liberal Democrats

Phil Weems – Conservative

Royston

Jennifer Louise Barker – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Michael Barraclough – Conservative

Neil Fisher – Independent

Jonathan Hood – Liberal Democrats

Caroline Makinson – Labour

St Helen’s

Matthew Rigden Nicholson – Liberal Democrats

Lee Ogden – Conservative

Sarah Jane Tattersall – Labour

Stairfoot

Karen Dyson – Labour

Mark Kevan Hitchmough – Conservative

James Robert Kitching – Liberal Democrats

Luca Lorenzo Turner – Reform

Wombwell

Robert Welton Green – Liberal Democrats

James Lewis Higginbottom – Labour

Simon Glen Moore – Reform

Jessica Claire Roebuck – Green

Debbie Toon – Conservative

Worsbrough

Roy Bowser – Labour

Sarah Calvert – Liberal Democrats

Jamie Thomas Owen – Reform