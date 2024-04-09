Barnsley local elections: Who can I vote for on May 2?
For the 63 seats on Barnsley Council, the number of candidates standing for election in May are:
- Labour 21
- Liberal Democrats 21
- Conservatives 21
- Greens 9
- Reform 10
- Yorkshire Party 2
- English Democrats 2
- Social Democratic Party 1
- Trade Union and Socialist Coalition 4
- Independent 4
For a majority, 32 seats are needed, and Labour currently holds 48 seats, Lib Dems hold 10, Conservatives hold two, Independents hold two, and Reform UK has one.
In May 2021, Labour retained overall control of the council, but was investigated by The Association of Electoral Administrators for not counting more than 1,000 postal votes for the Royston Ward,
As a result, it is understood that the count will now take place the day after the polls close, rather than a traditional overnight count.
In May 2022, Labour retained overall control of the council, but lost three seats. In December 2022, Conservative councillor for Rockingham ward David White defected to Reform UK.
In Barnsley, there are 21 electoral wards, each represented by three councillors.
These are the parties hoping to secure a seat this year.
Central
Catherine Teresa Rogerson – Liberal Democrats
Christopher Michael Scarfe – Green Party
Nicola Sumner – Labour Party
Adrian Thompson – Conservative
Cudworth
Mark J Brook – Conservative
Steve Houghton – Labour Party
Kabir Nepal – Green Party
Elizabeth Kate Waters -Liberal Democrats
Darfield
Simon Richard Hulme – Liberal Democrats
Scott Andrew McKenzie – Reform UK
Kevin John Howard Osborne – Labour
Ian White – Conservative
Darton East
Aiden Ian Benoit – Reform
Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party
Gillian Ruth Millner – Conservative
Leyla Nayeri – Liberal Democrats
Teresa Ann Wilcockson – Labour Party
Darton West
Kevin Bennett – Liberal Democrats
Alice Cave – Labour
Bee D’abeille Lokkit – Conservative
Trevor Anthony Mayne – Green
Shaun Kenneth Turner – Reform
Dearne North
Wendy Ann Cain – Labour
Brian John Evans – Liberal Democrats
Maxine Spencer – English Democrats
Mike Toon – Conservative
Dearne South
Linda Fielding – Liberal Democrats
David Alan Jarvis – Social Democratic Party
Deborah Jane Pearson – Labour Party
Janus Polenceusz – English Democrats
Elaine Weems – Conservative
Dodworth
Steven John Burkinshaw – Conservative
Ian Hague-Brown – Labour
Chris Wray – Liberal Democrats
Hoyland Milton
Michael James Davies – Reform
Tom Heyes – Green
Glenn Lawrence – Liberal Democrats
Andrew Millner – Conservative
Mick Stowe – Labour
Angela Ruth Waller – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Kingstone
Steve Bullcock – Liberal Democrats
Peter Gordon Giles – Green
Liam James Hardcastle – Reform
Roger Haw – Conservative
Tracey-Ann Holland – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Simon John Jordan Williamson – Labour
Monk Bretton
Steven Green – Labour
Susan Mary Rose – Liberal Democrats
Rachel Jane Stewart – Independent
Alex Wilkinson – Conservative
North East
Raymond Archer – Independent
Samantha Bullcock – Liberal Democrats
Dorothy Coates – Labour
Tony Devoy – Yorkshire
Samuel Wilkinson – Conservative
Old Town
Steve Dangerfield – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Phil Lofts – Labour Party
Gillian Margaret Nixon – Green
Patrick Dimelow Smith – Liberal Democrats
Clive Watkinson – Conservative
Penistone East
Peter Millar – Conservative
Kate Helen Raynor – Green
John Roberts – Labour
Andy Waters – Liberal Democrats
Penistone West
Roy Garratt – Conservative
Mandy Lowe Flello – Liberal Democrats
Frances Nixon – Labour and Co-operative Party
Richard Thomas James Trotman – Green
David Wood – Reform
Rockingham
Sherry Holling – Labour
Jaz Holt – Independent
Robert Lomas – Reform
Sue Waters – Liberal Democrats
Phil Weems – Conservative
Royston
Jennifer Louise Barker – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Michael Barraclough – Conservative
Neil Fisher – Independent
Jonathan Hood – Liberal Democrats
Caroline Makinson – Labour
St Helen’s
Matthew Rigden Nicholson – Liberal Democrats
Lee Ogden – Conservative
Sarah Jane Tattersall – Labour
Stairfoot
Karen Dyson – Labour
Mark Kevan Hitchmough – Conservative
James Robert Kitching – Liberal Democrats
Luca Lorenzo Turner – Reform
Wombwell
Robert Welton Green – Liberal Democrats
James Lewis Higginbottom – Labour
Simon Glen Moore – Reform
Jessica Claire Roebuck – Green
Debbie Toon – Conservative
Worsbrough
Roy Bowser – Labour
Sarah Calvert – Liberal Democrats
Jamie Thomas Owen – Reform
Charlotte Wilkinson – Conservative