News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Barnsley Lib Dems call for transgender and non-binary pride flags to be flown on town hall

Barnsley’s Liberal Democrat group are set to call on the council to fly transgender pride flags on the town hall, as part of a wider move to support trans and non-binary people in the borough.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor Will Fielding is set to propose a motion for the council to support Barnsley’s trans and non binary residents, which will include provisions for transgender employees who are transitioning; and training on the use of correct pronouns, privacy and confidentiality, and the needs and experiences of trans and non-binary people.

If approved, the needs of transgender and non-binary people will be considered when homelessness policies are drawn up, ‘to ensure they are not discriminated against when accessing those services’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a show of support for trans and non binary residents, the group hope the council will display the transgender pride flag on the town hall on the International Transgender Day of Visibility (31st March) and International Transgender Day of Remembrance (20th November).

Most Popular
Barnsley Town HallBarnsley Town Hall
Barnsley Town Hall

The non binary flag will also be flown on 14 July – International Non-Binary People’s Day.

The Lib Dems hope BMBC will follow other councils which fly the flags on their respective commemorative days, including Brighton and Hove; Calderdale; Islington and Felixstowe.

Councillor Hannah Kitching, leader of Barnsley’s Lib Dem Group, said that although BMBC is already ‘solid’ on its policies for LGBTQ+ residents, the group hopes that the motion will be accepted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What we’ve actually seen in the last few years is increased attacks on specifically trans and non binary people in the mainstream media,” Coun Kitching told the local democracy reporting service.

“It’s become an accepted part of any sort of political and media discourse. For us as Liberal Democrats, who have always been at the forefront of campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights, that’s really, really sad.

“Trans and non binary communities are telling us that they need more support and more protection than ever before.

“Because the council is is so good on these kinds of matters, we really hope that the motion will be accepted in the spirit it’s intended.”

The motion adds that 20 per cent of the LGBTQ+ community will experience homelessness at some point in their lives, which rises to 25 per cent amongst trans people.

Related topics:BarnsleyLiberal DemocratLib DemsLGBTQ+