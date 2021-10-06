Barnsley landlord accreditation scheme approved to drive up standards in rented homes
A scheme to accredit private landlords across Barnsley will resume following cabinet approval, after it was paused in April.
The scheme began in 2010 and aims to raise property management standards in the 21,483 privately rented properties across the borough.
Currently, 175 private landlords with 600 properties are part of the scheme, and council bosses hope to increase this number to drive up housing standards across the private rented sector.
Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet member for regeneration and culture, told today’s cabinet meeting (October 6) that here are currently 8,000 people on the waiting list for a property in Barnsley, adding that it is “vitally important” that the council get the sector “in a position where we can exert a little more influence”.
Councillor Sharon Howard welcomed the scheme,a nd tiold the meeting that “only a percentage of landlords” are curently part of the scheme.
“We’ve got families living in some terrible conditions in those properties, but then when the council put forward the house building strategy, people complain about that,” Coun Howard added.
“We’ve got to be mindful that people who live in these properties who have got aspirations to own their own house, and a decent house as well.
“And that’s why we’ve got the house building scheme, so people can come out of these conditions, and move into somewhere that’s warm and comfortable.”