Gleeson Developments Ltd hoped to build 97 new homes on Lowfield Road, and resubmitted a previously refused scheme.

The proposal would have made up the third phase of an existing development of 118 homes at the site.

A previous scheme was refused in 2016 on grounds of lack of affordable housing, “inappropriate” driveway specifications, “odour issues”, and “lack ofjustification of release of safeguarded land”.

An officer report for the current application states that the council’s pollution control department has “concluded that odour at the site would not be sufficient to refuse the application and that it should be allowed”, and has noobjections to this application subject to conditions relating to noise and dust management.

However, 215 objections were submitted by local residents, the majority of which were submitted by residents who are members of the Friends of Lowfield Road Action Group.

Concerns were raised about the ability of Lowfield Road to safely accommodate the increase in traffic as a result of the development, including issues around the humpback bridge over the Sheffield to Leeds rail line having “poor forward visibility”.

Access to the development would be taken from an entrance on Lowfield Road, via the bridge.

Other objections raised include loss of light; loss of countryside; flood risk; and harm to a neighbouring fishing business.

Concerns were also raised that the residents of the houses would have a “poor standard of amenity due to being affected by odour from the waste water treatment works”.

An officer report to BMBC’s planning department states that highway officers have objected to this scheme, as “proposals to signalise Lowfield Road at the railway bridge” were found to be “contrary to the safe operation of the highway”.

The scheme was recommended for refusal on the grounds that it would “result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety due to theintensification of use of the railway bridge over Lowfield Road, a known substandard access route”.