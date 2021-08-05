Barnsley Hospital seeing a “small number of Covid deaths” after none reported over last month

Dr Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive of Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust told a board of directors meeting on August 5 that the trust had “no Covid deaths at all in the last reported month, but we are starting to have a small number of covid deaths again now.”

“The number of deaths is very significantly different from earlier waves,” Dr Jenkins added.

“We know that vaccination very dramatically reduces your chances of dying.

Barnsley Hospital. Picture Tony Johnson.

“The groups who are tending to get it now are a younger population than the first wave, and therefore their chance of death is lower.

“There is still a risk of serious illness and also long covid, which probably hasn’t had enough prominence in the media.

“We’re keeping a close eye on that .”

Government data shows there was just one death following a positive covid test from May 28 until July 2, with a total of eight deaths reported from July 9 to date.