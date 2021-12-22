The service was inspected in October, and the report of the inspectors’ findings was published on December 22.

Inspectors found that ‘Staff treated children, young people and their families with compassion and kindness’, and praised the council’s ‘innovative approaches’ to providing ‘person-centred, integrated care’.

"The service had enough staff to care for children and young people and keep them safe. Service users were at the centre of safeguarding."

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the provider continued to meet all but one of their service targets mandated by Public Health England.

“In this respect, they were much better than the England average for this type of service.”

Inspectors did suggest a number of improvements, including making sure that all service users are made aware of how to make a formal complaint, and ensuring that young people are involved in the ‘design and delivery’ of services.

Councillor Jim Andrews, cabinet spokesperson for public health, said: “I’m extremely proud of the outstanding rating for our 0-19 public health nursing service.

“It’s testament to their hard work, care and innovation. We’ve got a fantastic Barnsley workforce, and I’m pleased they are so motivated to help families and proud to work for the council.”

Julia Burrows, director of public health for Barnsley, said: “This service is all about early prevention and empowering families to take control of their health.

“We want every child and young person in Barnsley to have the best possible chance of enjoying life in good physical and mental health.

“Our health and social care services are coming together so you can get the right care and support you need.”