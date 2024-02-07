Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals will see the creation of the borough’s first “habitat bank”.

Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers are required to comply with a biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent, which they can purchase at the habitat bank site when this cannot be achieved on site.

Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.

Barnsley Council say the cost per credit will range from £28,000 to £51,000, and funding will be used to improve habitats on council owned sites

BMBC’s cabinet agreed the proposals today (February 7), and officers will now work to identify a suitable council-owned site.

The site may also provide a space for community groups, as well as training and well-being initiatives.