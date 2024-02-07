Barnsley habitat bank scheme to boost biodiversity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposals will see the creation of the borough’s first “habitat bank”.
Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.
Developers are required to comply with a biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent, which they can purchase at the habitat bank site when this cannot be achieved on site.
Barnsley Council say the cost per credit will range from £28,000 to £51,000, and funding will be used to improve habitats on council owned sites
BMBC’s cabinet agreed the proposals today (February 7), and officers will now work to identify a suitable council-owned site.
The site may also provide a space for community groups, as well as training and well-being initiatives.
During today’s meeting, councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture said that a second habitat bank may be created if the initial scheme works well.