News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Barnsley habitat bank scheme to boost biodiversity

Barnsley Council is set to identify land for the creation of a new habitat bank, in a bid to boost biodiversity.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The proposals will see the creation of the borough’s first “habitat bank”.

Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developers are required to comply with a biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent, which they can purchase at the habitat bank site when this cannot be achieved on site.

Most Popular
Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.
Habitat Banks are cultivated to restore wildlife and biodiversity lost from developments.

Barnsley Council say the cost per credit will range from £28,000 to £51,000, and funding will be used to improve habitats on council owned sites

BMBC’s cabinet agreed the proposals today (February 7), and officers will now work to identify a suitable council-owned site.

The site may also provide a space for community groups, as well as training and well-being initiatives.

During today’s meeting, councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture said that a second habitat bank may be created if the initial scheme works well.

Related topics:BarnsleyBarnsley Council