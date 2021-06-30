Barnsley Council’s response to Covid pandemic scrutinised

A scrutiny task and finish group consisting of seven cross-party councillors began scrutinishing the council’s response early in the pandemic.

A report, which has been noted by the council’s ruling cabinet this morning (June 30), made 21 recommendations, 19 of which are complete; one is pending completion, and one remains open.

These include the use of local suppliers for public sector organisations, future local discretionary funding prioritising small businesses; sole traders; and the self employed, increasing the pace of decision making and putting plans into action, and an advertising campaign encouraging shopping locally.

Barnsley Council.

Councillor Chris Lamb told the cabinet meeting today: “Barnsley is, I think, as well-placed as any town or city in terms of our recovery, in terms of our future, as we come out of this pandemic.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton leader of the council added: “I don’t think any council has done more than we have done for local businesses to try and make sure we survive this challenging time.”

“There will be an impact when furlough runs out, I think that’s inevitable.