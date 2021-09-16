Barnsley Council’s £22m overspend due to “significant strain” of pandemic
A report into Barnsley Council’s finances says the pandemic has placed a “significant strain” on the authority’s budget, leaving it with a £22milion overspend.
The council has received £15.9m from the government, and has been left to fund the remaining £6.1m from its own resources.
The authority has lost out on £2.1million from car parking, rent relief on commercial properties, training / course fees, culture and sport fee income.
The cost of the pandemic totals £17.6m for the council, including £3m outbreak control costs, £6.7m in support to the care market and infection control, and £5m in business support, PPE and insurance costs.
The biggest overspend is in the adults and communities department, which reported an overspend of £6.7m relating to Covid-19 pressures.
Additional costs of £3.8m are estimated for ongoing support for adult social care, relating to the pandemic.
The authority has had to set aside specific funding within the 21/22 budget, as “it remains possible that Government support will be inadequate to cover the full cost of respnding to and recovering from the pandemic.”
A report warns: “Over the next three financial years it is anticipated that the Council will need to borrow up to £205m.”