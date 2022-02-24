Barnsley has been twinned with mining town Gorlovka in the Donetsk city region since 1987.

Russia’s military are reported to have breached Ukraine’s border in a number of areas, including from Belarus.

Sir Steve Houghton

Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, spoke during today’s full council meeting to condemn Russia’s actions.

“Today very sadly, the state of Russia under Vladimir Putin has launched a full scale invasion, not just of the Donbas, but of the Ukraine as a whole.

“My sympathy goes out to the people of Ukraine, and my sympathy goes out to the people of Gorlovka .

“It’s the innocent men, women and children who are not involved in armed forces or armed conflict, who will be the biggest victims of everything that is happening today.

“So I send, if it is the right words, my good wishes to those people, and hope they come through this incredibly difficult time.

“I condemn the actions of Russia, of Vladimir Putin, in doing what they are doing, and there’s no justification for that whatsoever.

“I trust the Western allies can find ways and means of freeing the people of Ukraine from this oppression, and that our friends and colleagues in Gorlovka can once again enjoy the freedom that they deserve, away from tyranny and terror.