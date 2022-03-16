Barnsley Council’s cabinet to agree extra £1m funding for new pavilion at Parkside

A report recommends that the funds are approved, to fund the construction of a new pavilion “in compensation for loss of facilities at Rockingham Sports ground due to the development of land identified in the local plan and the construction of the new Hermes facility”.

Barnsley Council’s cabinet approved £1.16m of capital funding to develop a new sports facility at Parkside in February.

As part of the Hoyland Masterplan, which will see 1,116 new homes, a new primary school, and the Hermes Hub which is under construction, the sporting facilities at Rockingham will be relocated.

Barnsley Council's cabinet approved £1.16m of capital funding to develop a new sports facility at Parkside in February, as part of the wider development of the area

A cabinet report adds that the original proposal also included a bid of £700,000 to the football foundation to progress the installation of an artificial grass football pitch at the site.

There is now an opportunity to bid for additional funding up to £1m, but to accommodate the “increased usage” of the artificial pitch, “thereis a requirement to progress phase two of the development earlier than planned in order to increase the size of the changing and other facilities at the site.

“These additional works are estimated to cost in the region of £1m. It is proposed to fund these works via the use of S106 monies generated from the wider development” adds the report.

It states that the market value of the sports ground may be “insufficient” to fund the replacement facilities proposed at Parkside, which is a “major risk”.

“It is proposed that any shortfall will be made up from S106 monies.

“However, due to the impact of the current COVID 19 pandemic, there may be insufficient S106 monies available.

“If this happens then it is unlikely that Forge Community Partnership will be willing to surrender their current leasehold interest and vacate the Sports Ground site.

“As a result, the proposed development of the adjoining land will not happen, which will mean a loss of inward investment to the Borough as well as the loss of additional commercial space.

“Accordingly the council will work closely with the developer and Forge to establish viable costs, [and] an acceptable land value.”