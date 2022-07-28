Barnsley councillors unite to declare cost of living emergency

During today’s (July 28) full council meeting, councillors accepted a motion submitted by the Liberal Democratcs and amended by Labour, to declare a cost of living emergency.

Lib Dem councillor Dickie Denton submitted the motion, which also asked the chief executive and leader of BMBC to write to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions to demand VAT is cut to 17.5 per cent, restore the £20 Universal Credit supplement and for free school meals to be extended to all families on Universal Credit.

Labour amended the motion to also call on the government to “provide additional and fair funding to local councils to ensure continuity of service delivery.”

Coun Denton told the meeting that if the motion is acted upon, it could make ” a real difference to peoples lives.”

“As a local authority it is vital that we all work together to press the government to take action.

“We must show our solidarity with those who are seeing the impact of this crisis at first hand and struggling to provide vital services.

“When they ask you what you did to make a difference during the cost of livingcrisis, what will your answer be ?”

Councillor Will Fielding seconded the motion says up to 37 per cent of households in the borough are in fuel poverty, and foodbank use is up 14 per cent on last year.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, added that the council does not have the “power or ability” to solve the cost of living crisis, adding that the crisis had brought the council costs of £13m.

“It is up to the government in my view to declare a cost of living crisis,” he added.

“It is only because this Labour administration is financially well managed that we will be able to cope with that one way or another.

"It will mean we will have to take some difficult decisions.