Barnsley councillors condemn ‘political football’ tactics over special needs service as staff face abuse

Barnsley Council leaders have condemned what they described as “political point-scoring” and “misinformation” being spread online about the borough’s special educational needs provision.

The comments came during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (October 15), as councillors approved plans to create 45 new special school places at Mill Primary School from September 2026 to meet rising demand for support for children with autism and communication needs.

Councillor Ashley Peace, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said he was “appalled” by people exploiting families of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) for “political gain”.

He told the meeting: “Our staff and teams are doing the very best that they can for our young people and families. I find it absolutely appalling that there are people out there that want to exploit our young people and families that have got SEND needs for their own political game. I am really tired of it being used as a political football.”

Cllr Peace urged any families struggling to contact the council directly for support, adding that staff had faced abuse while working hard to help children.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton also warned residents to be “very careful” about what they read on social media.

He said: “It is, quite frankly, the wild west, and a lot of rubbish and misinformation gets out there, sometimes accidentally, but sadly, more often than not, deliberately, by people with their own agendas. Vulnerable families, parents and children should be very careful about what they see and hear.”

Sir Steve added that anyone with concerns should speak to the council directly rather than rely on online claims.

The council says the new special school base at Mill Primary will help cut waiting lists and reduce the number of children having to travel outside Barnsley for specialist education. It will cater for children with autism and communication needs and include sensory and therapeutic spaces.

Cabinet papers describe the expansion as “vital capacity” to meet growing local need and help manage costs within the borough’s high needs budget.