Barnsley councillors accused of being “disingenuous, callous and unkind” in row over budget

Barnsley Council’s 2020/21 budget, which was agreed in February, included a £1 per hour pay rise for carers.

Labour councillor Chris Lamb told yesterday’s full council meeting (July 29) that he was “saddened” that the Lib Dems had voted against the budget, adding: “If the Lib Dems had their way, carers would would never have received the pay rise.”

Labour Councillor Kevin Osborne told the meeting: “The only one pound the liberals are interested in is the one on the Barnsley Chronicle on Friday, so they can see what bandwagons they can jump on next.”

Barnsley Town Hall.

Barnsley’s Liberal Democrats submitted a number of amendments to the budget, including a 20mph speed limit on residential streets and funding snow wardens, and voted against the budget when the amendments were not accepted.

Councillor Hannah Kitching, Leader of the Barnsley Lib Dems said that the pay rise for councillors was “supported”, and that support for carers is “continuous Lib Dem policy”.

“To stand in this council chamber and suggest that the Labour group are the only ones that understand, you are the only ones who care, is disingenuous, callous and unkind.