Barnsley councillor takes the knee in council chamber to denounce racism after abuse is aimed at England's Euro 2020 players

Councillor David Greenhough, Liberal Democrat member for Penistone Wset, kneeled in the chamber during today’s (July 29) full council meeting, after praising the achievements of the men’s Euro 2020 team, and denouncing the racist abuse some players received online.

“This young team did us all proud, and Yorkshire was well represented amongst the squad. They achieved more than most people expected,a nd did it with dignity,” coun Greenhough told the meeting.

“Racism seems to have been given a new lease of life through social media.

“Some of these young men received a mountain of racial abuse during and after the Euros, yet they still took the knee to show they will not bow to this behaviour.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, added that it is “sad that we’re still having to discuss this, 15, 20, 30 years on.

“We won’t defeat racism unless we tackle the divisions in our society,” he added.