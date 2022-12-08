A Barnsley councillor has left the Conservatives and joined Nigel Farage’s reform party.

Councillor David White was elected in May in the Rockinham Ward, and has resigned from his role as the South Yorkshire Area Chairman for the Conservative Party to stand for Reform UK in Barnsley at the next election.

Councillor White was a member of the Conservatived since 2003, but says the party is now “not in tune with the working people here in Barnsley and across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Councillor White said: “Covid was, of course unexpected, but I feel the handling of financial support, whilst essential, was ill-conceived, badly targeted (with many small businesses unable to access any essential help), and Covid loan applications being granted way too flippantly.

Councillor David White was elected in May in the Rockinham Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel that the Conservative Party that has changed, with them being unable or unwilling to make big decisions. I am convinced that they are not in tune with the working people here in Barnsley and across the UK.

“I was elected as a Barnsley Ward Councillor on the back of my promise to stand up for residents’ local issues, and I do this daily to the very best of my ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a member of The Brexit Party before re-joining the Conservatives, but enough is enough.

"I have resigned my membership of The Conservative Party and joined Reform UK. This means that as a local ward councillor I shall continue my duties helping and supporting residents, albeit representing a different National Political Party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad