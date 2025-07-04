Barnsley councillor defects to Lib Dems, citing concerns over Labour

A long-serving Barnsley councillor has quit the Labour Party and joined the Liberal Democrats, citing concerns about national policy decisions and a lack of accountability within the local group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Clive Pickering, who has represented the Old Town ward since 2022 said he could no longer support a party he believes has “abandoned its principles” and failed to listen to residents. He will now sit as a Liberal Democrat on Barnsley Council.

“Given the damage Labour are causing to the country – cutting Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners and attacking disabled people in proposed PIP changes, which they have only partly reversed out of political fear, I can’t in good conscience stand with a party that has abandoned its principles and the people they are meant to support,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Pickering added: “I’ve also tried to fix the Barnsley Labour Party from the inside, but you struggle to get things done if you’re not part of the deciding group. I disagree with a council dictated by a handful of people, where public accountability has become non-existent and residents aren’t listened to. I also had to question the damage it was doing to my integrity by simply being a member.”

Councillor Clive Pickering, who has represented the Old Town ward since 2022 said he could no longer support a party he believes has “abandoned its principles”

He praised the Liberal Democrats as the “real alternative to Labour in Barnsley,” and said the national party, led by Ed Davey, is “leading the charge on fixing the social care system.”

However, Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council and the Labour Group, strongly rejected Cllr Pickering’s characterisation of the local party.

He told the local democracy reporting service that the party is currently going through its selection process to choose candidates ahead of next year’s all-out elections, and cllr Pickering’s “activities within the group and the council meant we would have fallen it was likely to have fallen short”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not surprised he’s looked for pastures new,” added cllr Houghton.

“In terms of his comments on the Labour group and the council, I just completely refute those, they bear no resemblance to the reality. I think it’s just cllr Pickering trying to find reasons for why he left.”

The council leader also defended the national Labour Party’s policy direction, saying: “Nationally, the Labour Party has gone through some difficult decisions, but they’ve come out on the right end of that and are doing the things that we in Barnsley wanted to do in terms of Winter Fuel and welfare benefits. So I don’t think that’s any reason why anyone should have departed.”

Nationally, the Labour Party has gone through some difficult decisions, but they’ve come out on the right end of that and do the things that we in Barnsley wanted to do in terms of winter fuel and welfare benefits. So I don’t think that’s any reason why anyone should have departed. As I say, I think this is simply a case of who’s unlikely to be a Labour candidate, and he’s looked for pastures new.”