Barnsley councillor calls for signs outside homes and at schools to tackle dangerous parking

Councillor Jake Lodge, who represent’s the Worsbrough ward in Barnsley, says pavement parking is a “significant concern” for residents across the borough, and makes it difficult for pedestrians, especially those with mobility impairments.

Coun Lodge hopes that the council, police and government will band together to crack down on the issue, after receiving complaints from residents.

“It’s an issue because of the number of cars that are on the road, and given that public transport in South Yorkshire is in the state it is I can understand why

A Barnsley councillor has called for action to be taken to tackle dangerous and inconsiderate parking.

Coun Lodge added that the issue is worse around school pick up and drop off times, and that he issue is “national”.

He hopes that signs can be installed to warn motorists, particularly outside the homes of people with mobility, sight or hearing impairments.