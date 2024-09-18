Barnsley Council works to recover £18,500 from fraudulent activity
The funds were identified and flagged through the National Fraud Initiative (NFI) between April 1 and July 31, 2024.
The total value of fraud and error during this time amounted to £18,545 across four cases, including payroll fraud and fraudulent claims under the council tax reduction scheme. The largest amount recovered came from a single payroll fraud case, valued at £16,950, with the remainder involving council tax and housing tenant discrepancies.
BMBC has also undertaken a recent dual employment fraud prosecution, which led to a reminder to all council employees to declare any outside employment, paid or unpaid.
The council has also conducted 191 fraud investigations so far this year, with 208 cases closed and 37 still in progress.
Cases include blue badge fraud, right to buy fraud, and more than £8,000 recovered from overpayments on council tax schemes.
