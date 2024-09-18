Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council is working to recover more than £18,000 of its cash as part of an ongoing effort to combat fraudulent activity.

The funds were identified and flagged through the National Fraud Initiative (NFI) between April 1 and July 31, 2024.

The total value of fraud and error during this time amounted to £18,545 across four cases, including payroll fraud and fraudulent claims under the council tax reduction scheme. The largest amount recovered came from a single payroll fraud case, valued at £16,950, with the remainder involving council tax and housing tenant discrepancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BMBC has also undertaken a recent dual employment fraud prosecution, which led to a reminder to all council employees to declare any outside employment, paid or unpaid.

Barnsley Town Hall

The council has also conducted 191 fraud investigations so far this year, with 208 cases closed and 37 still in progress.

Cases include blue badge fraud, right to buy fraud, and more than £8,000 recovered from overpayments on council tax schemes.