Barnsley Council to spend £2.4m upgrading ‘tired’ Smithies Lane depot

Barnsley Council is preparing to spend more than £2.4m on a major overhaul of its main operational depot, describing the Smithies Lane site as “tired” and at full capacity after years of only cosmetic repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The depot, which is home to refuse wagons, gritters and highways teams, has become the central base for many frontline services since the closure of several satellite sites. But council officials say the site is now under strain, with infrastructure in need of significant investment to meet health and safety standards.

Cabinet members will be asked on Tuesday September 3 to agree a programme of works that includes a rebuild of the transport workshop, resurfacing across the depot, an upgraded heating system for the canteen and showers, and tighter security measures through a new gatehouse and perimeter fencing. Staff facilities will also be refreshed with new cabins and vehicle lifts, while the salt dome, which protects the town’s winter grit supplies, will be repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority has set aside £2.432m from its existing capital budget to fund the work, with no additional resources identified. The most expensive element, the transport workshop rebuild, is not expected to be carried out until after 2025/26 and will be subject to further funding decisions.

Cabinet members will be asked on Tuesday September 3 to agree a programme of works that includes a rebuild of the transport workshop, resurfacing across the depot, an upgraded heating system for the canteen and showers, and tighter security measures through a new gatehouse and perimeter fencing.

A council report said the investment reflected a commitment to maintaining “safe, efficient and modern working environments” under its Be Safe Work Safe campaign, which promotes safe and respectful workplaces across all council services.

Officials insist there will be no disruption to refuse collections, highways maintenance or other frontline services while the work is underway.