Barnsley Council to spend £2.4m upgrading ‘tired’ Smithies Lane depot
The depot, which is home to refuse wagons, gritters and highways teams, has become the central base for many frontline services since the closure of several satellite sites. But council officials say the site is now under strain, with infrastructure in need of significant investment to meet health and safety standards.
Cabinet members will be asked on Tuesday September 3 to agree a programme of works that includes a rebuild of the transport workshop, resurfacing across the depot, an upgraded heating system for the canteen and showers, and tighter security measures through a new gatehouse and perimeter fencing. Staff facilities will also be refreshed with new cabins and vehicle lifts, while the salt dome, which protects the town’s winter grit supplies, will be repaired.
The authority has set aside £2.432m from its existing capital budget to fund the work, with no additional resources identified. The most expensive element, the transport workshop rebuild, is not expected to be carried out until after 2025/26 and will be subject to further funding decisions.
A council report said the investment reflected a commitment to maintaining “safe, efficient and modern working environments” under its Be Safe Work Safe campaign, which promotes safe and respectful workplaces across all council services.
Officials insist there will be no disruption to refuse collections, highways maintenance or other frontline services while the work is underway.