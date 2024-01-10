News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley Council to receive £32m in business rates in upcoming financial year

Barnsley Council is set to receive £32m from business rates during the upcoming financial year.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
Local authorities retain 49 per cent of all business rates collected in the area, which is estimated to be £32m in the next financial year for Barnsley – a 28 per cent increase from the income raised in 2022.

Half of the rates collected are paid to central government and the remaining one per cent is paid to the fire authority.

A report to cabinet states that a ‘rigorous monitoring process’ has been implemented, as the business rate baseline remains ‘extremely volatile’.

As part of the government’s autumn statement, retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will continue to receive 75 per cent relief on their rates and the council will be compensated through a grant.

The report adds that charities being awarded 80 per cent mandatory relief poses a “significant issue” for BMBC, “as schools that become academies will automatically receive relief….reducing the resources available to fund other frontline council services”.

