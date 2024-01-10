Barnsley Council to receive £32m in business rates in upcoming financial year

Barnsley Council is set to receive £32m from business rates during the upcoming financial year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local authorities retain 49 per cent of all business rates collected in the area, which is estimated to be £32m in the next financial year for Barnsley – a 28 per cent increase from the income raised in 2022.

Half of the rates collected are paid to central government and the remaining one per cent is paid to the fire authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to cabinet states that a ‘rigorous monitoring process’ has been implemented, as the business rate baseline remains ‘extremely volatile’.

Barnsley Coucil

As part of the government’s autumn statement, retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will continue to receive 75 per cent relief on their rates and the council will be compensated through a grant.